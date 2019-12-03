PUD Service Center

Next week Chelan PUD will begin holding Open Houses across the county to hear what people have to say about a proposed new Service Center in the Olds Station industrial park on the north end of Wenatchee.

The Service Center is designed to consolidate the PUD’s Wenatchee-area operations – with the exception of its hydro operations – in one location. The PUD will have initial design concepts to give the public a better feel for what the Service Center would look like from a variety of angles.

Three years of study and analysis show that a combined operation is the long-term/least-cost option, to provide better customer services and meet industry safety standards. The new Service Center will increase employee productivity and efficiencies with improved operations. The cost estimate is $135 million and was the least-cost of the five alternatives considered. PUD commissioners already have $50 million set aside for facility improvements.

Comments and questions from customer-owners are welcome and encouraged. PUD Commissioners will review all comments in early April and decide next steps later in April. You can provide comments to us online at www.chelanpud.org/ServiceCenter or in person at one of the upcoming Open Houses.

Two north county Open Houses will be from 4 – 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday March 21 – Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce Woodin Ave

Monday March 25 – Entiat Fire Hall Entiat Way