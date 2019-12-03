[3/12/19] PUD Service Center
Next week Chelan PUD will begin holding Open Houses across the county to hear what people have to say about a proposed new Service Center in the Olds Station industrial park on the north end of Wenatchee.
The Service Center is designed to consolidate the PUD’s Wenatchee-area operations – with the exception of its hydro operations – in one location. The PUD will have initial design concepts to give the public a better feel for what the Service Center would look like from a variety of angles.
Three years of study and analysis show that a combined operation is the long-term/least-cost option, to provide better customer services and meet industry safety standards. The new Service Center will increase employee productivity and efficiencies with improved operations. The cost estimate is $135 million and was the least-cost of the five alternatives considered. PUD commissioners already have $50 million set aside for facility improvements.
Comments and questions from customer-owners are welcome and encouraged. PUD Commissioners will review all comments in early April and decide next steps later in April. You can provide comments to us online at www.chelanpud.org/ServiceCenter or in person at one of the upcoming Open Houses.
Two north county Open Houses will be from 4 – 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Thursday March 21 – Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce Woodin Ave
Monday March 25 – Entiat Fire Hall Entiat Way
The PUD wants customers to weigh in about a proposed move and to let the PUD know what questions they have. All PUD customers over the age of 18 are invited to provide comments and be entered to win an iPad. The comment card will be at all Open Houses and at the PUD offices in Chelan and Wenatchee. It also can be accessed online at www.chelanpud.org/ServiceCenter.