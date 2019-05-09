PUD Open Houses

At part of its five-year strategic planning, the Chelan PUD has open houses in Leavenworth and Wenatchee for residents to comment. The PUD says top priorities in the plan are to invest in assets and people, and provide reliable hydropower, safety and customer service. Residential rate increases are likely in 2021 and the PUD plans to raise rates on water, wastewater and fiber as well. The utility has not raised residential rates in eight years but says the wholesale market is changing. The PUD plans to roughly triple its annual spending on hydro system projects through 2024, build seven new substations and adopt smart metering technology.

If you would like to comment on the draft five-year plan, an open house is tonight in Wenatchee. It’s at the Confluence Technology Center in Olds Station at 6 o’clock. The Leavenworth open house is this Monday Sept. 9 at 5:30 at the PUD office on Chumstick Highway. You can also comment at the regular PUD board meeting Monday Sept. 16. Learn more about the Chelan PUD’s strategic planning at chelanpud.org.