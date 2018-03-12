PUD May OK Facilities Contract Today

Today, Chelan County PUD Commissioners are likely to approve an agreement that could pave the way for construction of a new Wenatchee base of operations. It’s the culmination of a three-year process that started with an analysis of PUD facilities, and concluded that major improvements were needed at the PUD’s hydro projects, the shop on Hawley Street and its Wenatchee headquarters. Commission President Dennis Bolz explains what the PUD will probably do today:

The PUD’s Shared Services director Dan Franzier, says the long analysis showed that putting everything in one spot was the best way to go for everybody:

It was estimated that making improvements to the existing buildings would cost around 100-million dollars, which gave the PUD the idea to study other options. The main obstacle, Commissioner Bolz says, was finding a place large enough to accomodate the PUD’s needs:

Among the components of the agreement with the Port to be voted on is selling the PUD’s 25-percent share of the Confluence Technology Center to the Port, which will then be leased back to the PUD during the potential development of the Horan Property.