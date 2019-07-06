Public Agencies Eligible for Drought-related Relief

Public agencies experiencing hardships related to drought conditions may now be eligible for funds to ease drought-related effects. The State Department of Ecology is accepting applications for grants from agencies like towns or irrigation districts for up to $350,000. The grants could be used for projects such as emergency standby wells for rural communities, or help for hatcheries to maintain cool clean water for fish.

The State Legislature earlier this year appropriated $2 million for drought response.

Last month, the state expanded the drought emergency that was declared in April and now includes a total of 27 watersheds, including the Wenatchee, Entiat and Chelan. This designation allows Ecology to expedite emergency water right permitting, as well as making funds available to address hardships caused by drought conditions.