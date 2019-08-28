Primary Results Certified

Results of the 2019 Primary were certified by the secretary of state’s office. Turnout of 29.56% makes it the highest odd-year Primary since 2009, which came in at 31.04%. The new statewide election management system, VoteWA, performed as expected. With the new Same Day Registration law in effect, thousands of individuals were able to register and vote a ballot up to and including Election Day. State election officials are confident VoteWA is ready for the General Election in November.