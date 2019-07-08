Primary Election Results

Results are in from yesterday’s primary election with tax levies for Rivercom Dispatch, Link Transit and Douglas County Fire District 5 all passing. The Rivercom renewal levy has 83 percent approval in Douglas County and nearly 85 percent in Chelan County. Douglas Fire District 5’s levy for fire and emergency services passed with 76 percent.

Link Transit’s sales tax increase is passing overall, although it was not approved by Douglas County voters. Separated by just 20 votes, it received 49 percent yes and 50 percent no in Douglas County. Chelan County voters approved the bus route expansion by 58 percent. That makes for a combined two-county total of 56 percent approval.

In Mayoral races: City of Chelan candidates are current mayor Mike Cooney and Bob Goedde [ged-ee]. Goedde received about 70 more votes than Cooney. City of Entiat candidates are Michael Buckingham and John Alt.

For Mayor of Waterville, moving on to the general election are Jill Thompson and Loyd Smith.

For the Eastmont School Board – Meaghan Vibbert received 60 percent of the vote, followed by Lyle McClune with 23 percent.

For Wenatchee city council, long-time councilmember Linda Herald moves on to the general election with 47 percent of the vote. Newcomer Jorge Chacon received the second-most votes with 27 percent. Current councilman Lyle Markhard has 24 percent.

For the Peshastin Water District, Ronald Pflugrath and Lauri Malmquist head to the general in November.

The next vote tally by county election officials is Friday.