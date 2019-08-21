Pressure Mounts On Shea to Resign

Numerous opponents are calling for a conservative state lawmaker to resign after reports that he was collecting intelligence on local progressive leaders. The union of the Spokane Police Department has joined Spokane City Council members in calling for state Rep. Matt Shea’s resignation.

The Guardian and The Spokesman-Review have recently reported that the Spokane Valley lawmaker compiled dossiers on local leaders, including Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, Councilwoman Lori Kinnear and Councilman Breean Beggs. Stuckart, Kinnear and Beggs called for Shea’s resignation over the weekend. So did the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, which said that Shea “uses his platform to promote hate and violence.”

Shea has not commented on the resignation calls. The state House of Representatives is investigating whether Shea has prompted political violence.