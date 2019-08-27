Prescribed Burns This Fall

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has plans to treat over 11,000 acres of forest lands this fall, from the Canadian border to the Yakima Valley. Firefighters in Central Washington are planning to burn thousands of acres this fall to increase forest health and protect nearby communities, Forest Fire Management Officer Rob Allen said. Excluded from the ecosystem for nearly 100 years, frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for restoring public lands and the communities who depend on them, Allen said.

This includes hundreds of acres near 25 Mile Creek, Bear Mountain, Dill Creek, Fishpole and Natapoc, Upper Peshashtin, Mission, Liberty and Teanaway. Allen said every acre they burn now is one less acre burning under high-intensity, unsafe, dense smoke conditions in future summers.

Additional prescribed fires and pile burns may be conducted if favorable conditions allow.