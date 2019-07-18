Powerline Fire Contained

Containment of the Powerline Fire in Grant County is holding steady at 7,800 acres, with all evacuation notices lifted. Officials said last night the fire was 80 percent contained and could reach full containment today. The fire started Sunday afternoon just north of Mattawa, moving fast to the east in sage and brush. The fire prompted more than 30 evacuation notices and burned almost a dozen power poles, causing power outages that impacted irrigation and cell service. No other damage or injuries were reported.

Along with state firefighters and dozers, four air tankers scooped water from the Columbia River and a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) dropped 12 loads of retardant ahead of the fire.

All evacuation orders were canceled Tuesday night and the state command team turned control of the fire back to Grant County firefighters yesterday to continue rehab and mop up.