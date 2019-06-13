Port Consolidation

The Port Districts of Chelan and Douglas Counties will become one.

On Tuesday, the three port commissioners from both counties voted unanimously to approve the merger, proposed by a task force looking into long-term planning for Pangborn Airport.

The Ports jointly own and operate the airport, which is millions of dollars in debt and running at an annual deficit. To try to close that gap, the community task force recommended a functional consolidation of port staffing, economic development projects and budgets, although each Port’s board will remain separate.. each elected by their district’s voters.

Officials say they’ll save upwards of half a million dollars a year by consolidating.

The task force also recommended the Ports ask voters to approve a retail sales tax increase to fund operations and capital improvements at Pangborn Airport.

But first the Ports must hammer out the details of the functional consolidation, and make staff reductions, by the end of the year.