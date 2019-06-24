Port Consolidation Update

With both the Port of Chelan County and Port of Douglas County approving the pending merger, a tremendous amount of work remains to be done. Jim Kuntz, Port of Chelan County Executive Director, shares the next steps in the process:

JIM KUNTZ #1

With the merger, duplicate jobs will be eliminated, many coming through attrition by way of retirement of many senior staff members. The Ports are referring to the merger as “functional consolidation.”

JIM KUNTZ #2

The merger creates the largest port by area in the state, provides an operating budget of over ten million dollars, and projections suggest a savings of over five hundred thousand dollars per year. The new Regional Port of Chelan and Douglas Counties are scheduled to be operational by January 1, 2020.