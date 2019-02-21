PILT Bill in State Senate

A bill in the State Senate that could mean more than half a million dollars to Chelan County each year is schedule for executive session today (Thursday) in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks. Senate Bill 5696 would affect the state’s Payments in Lieu of Taxes, or PILT program, which is designed to compensate counties for the loss of local property taxes on parcels purchased by the State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Current law regarding calculation of PILT payments is cumbersome, and forces counties to choose between receiving PILT payments or keeping game law violation fees, fines and forfeitures. Cynthia Wilkerson, DFW’s Lands Manager, says the bill before the Senate would change that, and more:

Under the bill, PILT payments to Chelan County would increase from almost 40-thousand dollars a year to more than 508-thousand. Senate Bill 5696 had a hearing two weeks ago; its companion bill in the House, House Bill 1662, is currently before the House Appropriations Committee.