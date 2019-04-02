Physician Assistant Suspension

020419 Monday Physician Assistant Suspension

State health officials have suspended the dual license of Douglas County health care provider Robert T. Lamberton pending further legal action.

Lamberton holds a physician assistant license and an expired osteopathic physician assistant license.

Lamberton has been criminally charged in Douglas County Superior Court with two counts of a class B felony sex offense and one count of a class C felony sex offense.

Lamberton cannot practice as a physician assistant or an osteopathic physician assistant in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing with the department.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website WWW. DOH.WA.GOV

Copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.