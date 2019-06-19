PERFORMING ARTS CENTER HIRES NEW DIRECTOR

The Numerica Performing Arts Center has hired a new Executive Director. Robert Cox was hired this month following an extensive, nationwide search by the PAC after its former director, Matt Cadman retired in March. Cox has a Masters in Theater Arts and has served over a decade as artistic director for the award-winning 12 Miles West Theatre Company in New York. Cox and his wife recently moved to the Wenatchee area while working for Microsoft, before applying for the PAC position. Cox starts July 1.