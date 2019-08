Pateros High Speed Driver Nabbed

A high speed chase near Pateros yesterday afternoon just after 4pm, saw speeds of up to 100 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryan says the vehicle was finally forced to slow down due to traffic near milepost 154. The suspect continued to flee forcing the use of spike strips bringing the chase to a halt around 4:15. Law enforcement was then able to take the suspect into custody.