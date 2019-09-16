Parking Relief for Leavenworth

The City of Leavenworth purchased 1.6 acres from the State Department of Transportation on Highway 2 and says it will help with the parking issues in the Bavarian Village. The property, commonly referred to as the “DOT Lot” is located near the corner of Mill Street and Hwy. 2. Final cost was just over $526,000 and included all associated closing costs. The city said the DOT will retain a portion of the property that includes their maintenance facility, vehicle/equipment parking area and fuel facilities. The DOT and the City have talked for several years about the site. The City says it will continue to use the property for public parking.