Park Planning

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is beginning a public process that will lead to long-term recreation and land-use plans for Alta Lake and Bridgeport state parks.

The public is invited to attend the first several planning meetings: one in Bridgeport and one in Pateros. Both meetings are from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday June 12 and Thursday June 13, respectively, at the following locations:

Bridgeport Elementary School Commons Tacoma Ave. Bridgeport

Pateros Fire Station Meeting Hall Industrial Way Pateros

The workshops will include a presentation from State Parks’ staff describing the planning process and providing background information on the two parks. Following the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to discuss the project with state park staff and provide comment.

Planning for these parks involves three main objectives:

Classify park lands to determine the appropriate level of recreational use.

Delineate a long-term park boundary to identify lands with shared management objectives or that may be appropriate for transfer to another entity.

Prepare a park management plan for each park.

Washington State Parks has completed land-use plans for almost 100 parks around the state addressing trails and recreational use, day-use opportunities, natural and cultural resources and other topics of interest to the community.

About Alta Lake State Park

Tucked into the hills between Winthrop and Lake Chelan, Alta Lake has long been a hub for anglers, water sports enthusiasts and families that love to camp. The 174-acre camping park offers good trout fishing, conditional water skiing and windsurfing during the summer months. It is set within a diverse landscape of pine forest and desert terrain. The lake is about 2 miles long and a half-mile wide,

About Bridgeport State Park

Bridgeport State Park is a 622-acre camping park with 7,500 feet of freshwater shoreline on Rufus Woods Lake. Set directly behind Chief Joseph Dam, the lake offers swimming, boating and year-round fishing. Walking and bird watching are also popular, as are tours of the Chief Joseph Hatchery and Chief Joseph Dam. The high desert landscape features sage and lupine and haystack volcanic formations, which are reminders of the area’s turbulent geology.