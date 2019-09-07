PARAGLIDERS

Look to the skies over Lake Chelan for the next four days as the 2019 US Open of Paragliding Competition continues through Saturday.

The event, hosted by Lake Chelan Flyers, has grown to be the biggest paragliding competition in America drawing over 120 flyers from all over the world.

Paragliding pilots find The Butte in Chelan as one of the best flying competition venues in the United States. The flying site has been maintained for over 40 years through the cooperation of local flying clubs and landowners, including Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD), the City of Chelan, other landowners and the local community.

While the event is open to the public, you are required to have a Discover Parking Pass at the Butte.

Lake Chelan Flyers, work to preserve and promote free flight in the Lake Chelan Valley,

You can learn more about them and the competition at flychelan.com