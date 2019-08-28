Paddleboard Emphasis Patrols

A reminder that law enforcement agencies on Washington State’s marine and fresh waterways will conduct safety emphasis patrols over Labor Day weekend — specifically targeting stand up paddle boarders. The goal is to educate them about laws and safe practices.

In fact, every vessel, no matter the size — including kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards — is required by federal and Washington state laws to carry the following: life jackets , a sounding device like a horn, whistle or bell. A white all-around navigation light to be used during low visibility such as dusk to dawn, fog or heavy rain. And if heading into federal waterways, a visual distress signal, such as a flare.

The penalty for failing to carry the proper safety equipment is a civil infraction and the fine is not cheap.

Failing to carry all three mandatory items could cost you a $297 fine. $396 or possibly even more if in federal waters.

For more information about paddlesport safety, visit: www.paddlesafewa.org.