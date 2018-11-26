Orondo Fire at Pine Canyon on Sunday 11/25/18

A structure fire that officials speculate may have been smoldering for days destroyed an Orondo Fruit shed Sunday (11/25/18) evening.

Orondo Fire was Dispatched at 5:20 PM to the report of a fire in the Commercial area of downtown Orondo. First units arriving found a large fire burning in the Pine Canyon Fruit Packing complex. On fire was a large shipping warehouse associated with the apple packing facility. The age of the building and multiple additions made firefighting difficult along with an ammonia refrigeration system had over 2,000 pounds of ammonia refrigerant.

A second alarm was immediately dispatched which brought firefighters and apparatus from Waterville, East Wenatchee, Wenatchee, Chelan, Manson and Leavenworth Fire Departments.

Three ladder trucks were placed along the length of the building to douse flames that were over 50 feet above the roof of the building. Additional engines and crews with hand lines doused flames from the ground level. The Douglas County Sheriff conducted evacuations of the neighboring residences.

Firefighting was hampered due to the extent of the fire when the initial report came in. The facility had not operated since before thanksgiving with the fire likely smoldering for hours if not days before it burned through the roof and a large section collapsed making the fire noticeable to a passersby.

In all 37 firefighters spent five hours battling the fire to contain it with crews remaining on scene overnight.

Local fire marshals and the ATF will begin investigating the cause of the fire today (Monday). The estimated loss is $12 million dollars. There were no injuries.