Opioid Conference Tomorrow

“Pathways to Prevention,” the North Central Washington Opiod Response Conference, is tomorrow at ten locations in the area. It starts off with two keynote addresses delivered online to all locations, then it breaks off into local discussions on ideas to deal with preventing opioid abuse in their communities. It’s being presented by the North Central Accountable Community of Health, and its executive director, former 12th District State Senator Linda Evans-Parlette, says there had already been a lot of interest in the issue before her group became involved:

By the end of last week, there were more than 360 people registered to attend, and Opioid Project Manager for the Community of Health Christal Eshelman says their input is essential to determine whether there will be more conferences like this:

Eshelman says the success of the conference will be largely based on what ideas cmoe out of it:

The conference is free and runs from 9 am to noon tomorrow. Locations include Bridgeport, Colville, Coulee Dam, Omak, Oroville, Twisp and Wenatchee. It’s open to everyone, but space has been limited. There may some room left, if you want more information, call Christal Eshelman at 509-886-6434.