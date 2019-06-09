One Robbery Suspect Nabbed, One on the Loose

Late in the evening on August 30, two masked suspects entered Ernie’s Grocery on S. Miller in Wenatchee. They held the clerk at gunpoint and took money from the cash register before fleeing on foot. Wenatchee Police Officers quickly arrived and began investigating. Over the course of the next several days a number of investigative leads were followed that led to the identification of a juvenile male as one of the suspects. A witness was able to positively identify this suspect. The witness saw the suspect in the immediate area of the store just before the robbery wearing the same clothing and in the company of another person who was wearing a mask like that used in the robbery itself. Officers served a search warrant on the residence of the known suspect and were able to take him into custody without incident. During the service of the search warrant, Officers recovered a significant quantity of LSD wrapped up in over $300 in cash. They also recovered other substances that appear to be illegal drugs that are pending further testing. The sixteen-year old Wenatchee male was booked at the Chelan County Juvenile Center for Robbery 1st Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, Aiming a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. The second suspect remains unknown. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Erik Bakke with the WPD through Rivercom 663-9911.