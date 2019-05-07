Okanogan Wildfire Still Smoldering

A fire burning in Okanogan County, about 7 miles south of Oroville has burned close to 350 acres. The Swanson Mill Fire started a little before 2pm Wednesday and was to close to 300 acres by the evening hours. Some structures were threatened and one outbuilding was lost. According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the fire is knocked down with some active hot spots on the fires interior. Okanogan County fire districts 1, 4 and 12 and the state Department of Natural Resources responded, as well as British Columbia Wildfire Services. The cause of the fire is under investigation.