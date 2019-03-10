Okanogan Firefighter Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Spring Coulee Fire

Okanogan County

Fire District #3

Media Contact: Maurice Goodall

Okanogan County Emergency Management

(509) 429-2576

em@co.okanogan.wa.us

October 3, 2019

0800 Hours

For Immediate Release

Okanogan, Wash. – Assistant Chief Christian Johnson with Okanogan County Fire District #3 Okanogan, succumbed to his injuries sustained while engaged on the Spring Coulee Fire south of Okanogan.

The Spring Coulee Fire started at 4:00 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 just off B & O Road North between Fletcher Loop Road and Spring Coulee Road. By 5:30 PM it was contained and in mop-up stage after burning 142 acres.

Christian Dean Johnson, 55, of Okanogan passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Harborview Medical Center surrounded by his wife Pam, family and friends. The family is grateful for the loving care Christian received from Harborview Medical Center staff, and the unwavering support they received from the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation.

Christian’s family thanks all for the prayers and support during this most difficult time.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation, Washington Wildland Fire Foundation or the Red Cross.

Christian’s celebration of life will be announced once arrangements have been finalized.