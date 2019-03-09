Okanogan Firefighter Airlifted with Burns

Fire broke out in Okanogan County around 4 p.m. Sunday near B&O Road N between Fletcher Loop Road and Spring Coulee Road, severely injuring an Okanogan County Firefighter who suffered second and third degree burns to 50-60% of his body. The injured firefighter was identified as Assistant Chief Christian Johnson of Okanogan County Fire District #3, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. Johnson was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is currently in a medically induced coma to stabilize him prior to skin graft surgery. A press release says his airway was damaged with a score of two out of four, with four being the worst.

An account is in the process of being set up at a local bank. We will provide details on how you can give as soon as they’re available.