Okanogan Cty. Emergency Planning Mtg. Next Week

The Okanogan County Local Emergency Planning Committee has a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday afternoon. Okanogan County Emergency Management Director Maurice Goodall says the meetings are held every so often as a “get to know you” session:

Goodall says these meetings are going to be held on a more frequent schedule from here on out:

Goodall adds that they’re looking for residents to take part:

Guest speaker at the meeting next Wednesday will be Kent Catline, the Washington State Emergency Management HazMat Planning Program Manager. Also, Shawn Davisson from the City of Okanogan will make a presentation about the city’s flooding earlier this year. The meeting is set for Wednesday December 12 at 1:30 in the Okanogan County Commissioners Hearing Room at 123 5th Ave. North, Room 150 in Okanogan.