Okanogan County Comprehensive Plan Deadline

This Friday is the deadline to submit comment on proposed revisions to the Okanogan County Comprehensive Plan.

The revisions take into consideration a forecast population increase of over 3500 people by the year 2040. The revised comprehensive plan includes three alternative policy approaches for dealing with the projected increase.

Okanogan County has determined the proposal is likely to have significant adverse impacts on the environment and has determined an environmental impact

statement is required and should examine the likely impacts to groundwater quality and quantity, transportation infrastructure, and critical areas.



Members of the public are invited to comment on the scope of the EIS.

The deadline for submitting comments is 5 PM this Friday January 4.

You may submit your comments in writing or electronically to:

www.okanogancounty.org/planning

For more information, call Okanogan County Planning Director

Perry Huston at (509) 422-7218.