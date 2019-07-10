Numerica PAC Ousts Executive Director

Rumblings in Wenatchee as Robert Cox is no longer the Executive Director of the Numerica PAC. Cox was hired by the board of directors in June of this year based on his skills and experience in both finance and theater. Over the last several months, the board received many communications and feedback from varying stakeholders in and around the Numerica Performing Art Center. The board of directors discussed the feedback at length and ultimately, after assessing the gravity of the situation, the board chose to take action and released Cox from his duties as Executive Director. The board is discouraged by the trust they may have lost from the community in recent months and intend to actively rebuild its credibility moving forward. Alex Haley, Program Manager at the Numerica PAC, will be assisting as the Interim Executive Director while the board determines a timeline for a permanent leadership solution. With Alex’s experience and collaboration, they plan on moving forward to make sure the Numerica PAC continues to thrive. They are focusing on financial stability, membership growth and organizational efficiencies.