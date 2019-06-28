No Change Hanford Waste Status

A U.S. Department of Energy official says there is no change proposed for waste designated as high level at the Hanford nuclear complex. Energy undersecretary for science Paul Dabbar said the department currently does not “have any plans to propose anything in Washington state.” Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson have expressed concerns that the Federal Energy Department policy changes are potentially “reckless and dangerous action.” The department earlier this month announced changes in the way it interprets the legal definition of high-level radioactive waste at Hanford and two cleanup sites in South Carolina and Idaho. State officials say the update could change the standards for treating and disposing of some waste at the Hanford site northwest of Richland.