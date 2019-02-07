New Small Business Resource

Small business owners in Chelan and Douglas Counties have a new resource in Wenatchee through the Washington Small Business Development Center. It’s located in Olds Station, funded in part by the Port Districts of Chelan and Douglas Counties. The Center has a new certified business advisor – Ron Nielsen. Nielsen replaces Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher, who was a business advisor for 16 years and retired in 2018. Nielson has been an advisor in Olympia since 2011, but prior to that worked in economic development in Okanogan County. Chelan County Port Executive Director Jim Kuntz said having a small business advisor in the valley is integral to promote economic development because it means small business owners and entrepreneurs have access to expert, objective, no-cost advising to help them start or expand their business. Nielsen’s office is at 238 Olds Station Road, co-located with offices for the Port of Chelan County.