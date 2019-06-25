New Sign Code Considered in Wenatchee

The city of Wenatchee has initiated a project to craft a new sign code. The city said new rules need to reflect evolving community priorities, new technologies and best practices in design and legal protection of free speech. A public workshop and open house is this evening at city hall, addressing where new sign poles should be allowed or prohibited, what changes can be made to provide better visibility while enhancing community character and how new types of digital and video display signs should be addressed. The public workshop is tonight at Wenatchee City Hall on Yakima St. from 5:30-7:30.