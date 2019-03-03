New PUD Base Moving Forward

Chelan County PUD is hitting the road to drum up interest and comments for its plans to relocate its main base of operations from downtown Wenatchee to the Olds Station area. The PUD’s Shared Services Director, Dan Frazier, says the plans have been in the works for several years:

The cost of building a new facility, which encompasses at least 15 acres in Olds Station, including the old Horan property, is substantial:

Now, the PUD is hitting the road to let people know about the open houses they’ll be holding later this month to inform you of their idea:

Consolidating the operations, the PUD says, will make it easier for its crews to respond to service calls north of Wenatchee, which has become a traffic choke point for some time.