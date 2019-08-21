New Members Sought for Funding Board

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office is recruiting for two new members for its Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. The Board awards grants to improve parks, trails, boating amenities and water access, and to conserve working lands, like farms and forests, and to protect pristine wildlife and natural areas. During the course of a two-year budget cycle, the board will distribute more than $140 million in grant funding.

The Board also adopts plans that establish statewide priorities for outdoor recreation and completes studies on a range of topics including public ownership of lands and recreation trends.

To qualify, applicants must have an interest in, and general knowledge of, outdoor recreation and conservation in the state. Appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning in January.

Citizen members are reimbursed for travel expenses and receive a small stipend for attending meetings.

To apply, go to the Governor’s website and click Boards & Commissions. The deadline is Nov. 1.