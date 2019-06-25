New Leadership for Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has a new Supervisor –

Kristin Bail takes over the position Sept. 1. Bail currently serves as the Acting Director for the U.S. Forest Service’s Watershed, Fish, Wildlife, Air and Rare Plant programs in Washington D.C. Bail has been in public land management for 35 years, across Oregon, Arizona, North Carolina and Washington D.C. She joined the BLM in Oregon in 1984 as a Cooperative Education student trainee in hydrology. She then graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Geology. She also served as the Forest Supervisor for the four National Forests in North Carolina, with prior positions as the Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Coconino National Forest in northern Arizona, and as a District Ranger on the Ochoco National Forest in central Oregon. Kristin Bail starts Sept. 1 as the new Supervisor of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, covering about four million acres in Central Wash.