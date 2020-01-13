New interim city administrator starts at city hall this week

In a special session last week, Chelan City Council members and Mayor Bob Goedde conducted a brief in-person interview with Wallace Wade Farris and ultimately passed a motion to contract with Prothman Executive Recruitment to employ Farris as an interim city administrator.

This followed the city contracting with the recruitment firm at the end of last year to assist in the hiring of a new Administrator to replace Mike Jackson, who left the position at the end of 2019. Farris was a finalist for the city administrator job when Jackson was hired in 2016. The position involves management of day-to-day operations of the city and supervision responsibilities for city departments. Mayor Bob Goedde says he thinks Farris is a excellent fit and tells KOZI about

some of his qualifications.

BOB GOEDDE

Farris most recently worked as the City Administrator in Gig Harbor. He also served in the same capacity for the city of Othello and had a 39-year career in the military. He also has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Alabama and a Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Ashford University.

Farris begins work in Chelan this week and says he is interested in pursuing the job on a permanent basis.