New Buoys at Rocky Reach Dam

A contractor for the Chelan PUD will use a helicopter tomorrow to place new buoys below Rocky Reach Dam. The utility said the project will reestablish the buoy line that keeps boats the required 400 feet below the spillways and end of the fish bypass. Originally there were three buoys, but now just one remains. The contractor will install five new buoys designed to withstand high flow and winds. A solar-powered light on each one will make them more visible at night. The project costs about $300,000. Rocky Reach Discovery Center will be open as usual on Saturday. Boaters are urged to avoid the area for safety. PUD staff has alerted law enforcement and other agencies about the work.