New Assignments for Rep. Mike Steele

12th District State Representative Mike Steele has been selected to serve as the ranking member on the House Education Committee. For the past few years, the committee has been in the spotlight as it worked to reform K-12 education funing for the state. With the approval of a new K-12 salary allocation model at the close of the 2018 legislative session, the state came into full compliance with the State Supreme Court’s “McCleary” order to fully fund basic education.

Steele said that new funding model—designed to lower school districts’ reliance on local property taxes to pay teacher and staff salaries—may need to be re-examined and, if necessary, adjusted. He said for some school districts, the dollars are not stretching far enough. We need to dig into the numbers and find out why.

Steele was also elevated to a new leadership role as assistant ranking member on the House Capital Budget Committee. The committee oversees the funding of many infrastructure and construction projects around the state.

In addition, Steele was also appointed to serve on the House Appropriations Committee. The committee considers fiscal matters for the state. It will be considering the operating budget for the 2019-21 biennium, as well as other bills with large budget impacts.