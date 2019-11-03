NCW Opioid Conference Set For Friday

Ten locations in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant Counties will host a conference Friday morning to address the opioid epidemic. The North Central Washington Opioid Response Conference will feature health officials, educators and community leaders. Christal Eshelman (EH-shell-man) is the manager of the Opioid Project for the North Central Accountable Community of Health:

Keynote speakers for the conference are Dr. Charissa Fontinos (sha-REESE-ah fon-TEE-nose), Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the Washington State Healthcare Authority; and Caleb Banta-Green, Director for the University of Wasahington’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute. Ehshelman says North Central Washington is not immune to the effects of opioid abuse:

The locations for Friday’s conference, which runs from 9 am to 12 noon, include Bridgeport High School, Omak High School Library, Liberty Bell High School and the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. The conference is free and open to everyone, but space is limited and Eshelman says some of the locations are filling up, so registration ASAP is suggested. Register at https://ncw_opioid_response_conference.eventbrite.com. A link is available on this story at www.kozi.com.