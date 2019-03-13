NCW Opioid Conference Friday

The North Central Washington Opioid Conference is coming up Friday morning at ten locations in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant Counties. It’s billed as “a unique opportunity to come together to address the opioid epidemic by taking action to increase awareness and prevention.” Two keynote addresses will be sent online to all ten locations, but the main portion of the conference will be a discussion at each location to develop strategies to deal with the opioid epidemic. Christal Eshelman, manager of the Opioid Project for the North Central Accountable Community of Health, says each community will have different ideas of what to do:

The North Central Accountable Community of Health is one of nine such groups across the state. Its executive director is former 12th District State Senator Linda Evans-Parlette:

Eshelman says everyone is invited to Friday’s conference; she says the more people with different perspectives, the better:

The locations for Friday’s conference, which is free and runs from 9 am to 12 noon, include Bridgeport High School, the Omak High School Library, Liberty Bell High School and the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. Registration is strongly suggested. Register at ncw_opioid_response_conference.eventbrite.com. You can call Christal Eshelman for more information at 509-886-6434.