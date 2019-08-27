NCESD Board Opening

The North Central Educational Service District has an opening for Board Position Number 2. Audrey Bessonette recently resigned from the board. The position represents the Cascade, Cashmere, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson, and Stehekin School Districts.

North Central ESD provides services to schools in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant Counties, covering 12,600 miles and serving over 42,000 students. The Board is composed of seven regionally elected members.

To apply you must be a registered voter living within the board position’s district. For more information contact the North Central Educational Service District at 665-2629.