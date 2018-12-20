National Weather Service

According to the National Weather Service high winds are expected across the state today and tonight. Severe weather can be dangerous — flooded roads, damaged homes, downed trees or power lines and even more when storm clouds pass. With a forecast of severe weather, your safety is the primary concern during a storm. This weeks tornado in Port Orchard is a good reminder to be prepared before disaster happens.

Emergency Preparedness:

Create an emergency supplies kit. Include water, nonperishable food, flashlights, blankets and kid-friendly activities.

Practice your emergency plan. Include two evacuation routes, a safe room and two different meet-up locations – and make sure kids can run through it calmly.

Run through the basics. Kids should know how to call 911, identify themselves, identify their location, reach emergency contacts and get to predetermined safe locations.

During a Severe Storm

Go indoors . Avoid flying debris by heading indoors. Bring pets inside and park vehicles in the garage.

Unplug and turn off electronics . Don’t use items that plug into electrical outlets. Avoid using running water, as faucets can conduct electricity.

Move potentially wind-borne outdoor objects. Store outdoor furniture, bikes, trash cans, etc. to a garage or shed if possible.

Avoid driving if possible. If you have to travel, turn around if the road is flooded or blocked by debris. Reschedule your plans if they include driving into flooded areas. If your vehicle stalls, DO NOT attempt to restart it, as your engine may be damaged. Leave it immediately and seek higher ground.

Stay away from downed power lines. Anything touching the power line can carry a charge. Report the downed line and avoid the area.

Don’t go into flooded areas. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, and standing floodwater could be contaminated or contain sharp objects.

Report Power Outages

First check to see if your neighbors have electricity. If they do, check your service panel or breaker box to rule out problems inside your home.