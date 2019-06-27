Murray Co-Sponsors Multiple Health Related Bills

Washington’s U.S. Senator Patty Murray is becoming a key contributor to the number of health care bills in Congress. Murray has increased the number of health care-related bills she has introduced in the Senate in the past few years. The ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions has sponsored or co-sponsored 11 bills dealing with medical cost, access and women’s health issues this year. Earlier this month Murray and Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander introduced the Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019. Her sponsored legislation this year equals the number of health-related bills she introduced in 2017 and 2018 combined. She was tied to six health bills in the 2015-2016 Congress and seven in the 2013-2014 Congress.