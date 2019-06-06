MOTORCYCLIST SEVERELY INJURED ON HWY 97

A Peshastin man was seriously injured yesterday around noon in an accident that closed down Highway 97 for about an hour just south of the Big Y. 27-year-old Seth Peterson was heading southbound on a motorcycle when 20-year-old Parker Isenman of Bainbridge Island, travelling in the northbound lane, attempted to turn left onto Campbell Road, in front of Peterson. Peterson’s bike collided with Isenman’s vehicle, ejecting him from the motorcycle and onto the roadway. The Highway was closed for about an hour to allow a Life Flight helicopter to land on the road and then transport Peterson to Central Washington Hospital. Isenman and a 19-year-old passenger were treated at the scene. Both vehicles were totaled and the WSP said charges are pending against Isenman.