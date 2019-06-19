MISSING HIKER FOUND DEAD

The family of an Everett man who has been missing since October says he was found dead northeast of Snoqualmie Pass. 28-year-old Gavin Johnston told his father Oct. 17 he was heading to Stevens Pass for a two-month trip on a section of the Pacific Crest Trail. His family said he had almost no hiking experience and may have had a mental health crisis. The King County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found Monday in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released an official identification, but the family says they’ve been told a hiker found Johnston near the trail, by Glacier Lake, in a sleeping bag. Johnston’s stepmother Debora Johnston says with him was a note, his phone, wallet and gear.