Millions Spent on Delayed Project

State officials say they don’t know when a delayed project to bring electronic health records to facilities overseen by the state Department of Social and Health Services will be completed. Nearly $22 million has been spent on the project to implement an electronic records system at state hospitals and other facilities. The state’s contract with Missouri-based Cerner Corp. was amended in 2014 to extend the project deadline to October 2015. The contract was changed again to set up project phases, creating a September 2017 deadline for all project items. Assistant department secretary Sean Murphy says the project was delayed, citing the age of several buildings and the “complexity of the installation.”