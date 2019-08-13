Mill Bay Casino Theft Puts Officer on Leave

An East Wenatchee police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave following accusations of theft at Mill Bay Casino. Officer Josh Virnig was cited July 26 after Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies were able to identify him on casino surveillance footage. Virnig is accused of allegedly trying to steal a woman’s wallet at the casino in Manson. The woman reported that Virnig took her wallet out of her purse while she wasn’t looking. The woman and her mother spotted the theft and grabbed the wallet from Virnig. Virnig is due to appear in Chelan County District Court on Wednesday.