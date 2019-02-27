Methow Headwaters Bill Passes

The Methow Headwaters is one step away from mining protection. On Tuesday, the U.S. House passed the Public Lands Package, which approves more than 100 public land, natural resources and water bills, includng the permanent withdrawl of more than 340-thousand acres in the Methow Headwaters from mineral exploration and mine development. To says Maggie Coon, the head of the Methow Headwaters Campaign, was happy would be an understatement:

Every member of Washington’s House delegation voted for the bill, which now goes to the white House for the president’s signature. He has ten days to sign it or it automatically becomes law. Coon thinks a signature is a foregone conclusion, considering the lopsided bi-partisan vote. It’s been five years of work for the Headwaters campaign, and Coon says it’s atestament to the hard work of the Methow community:

She adds that the effort has built relationships and forged a sense of cooperation among a wide variety of people:

The headwaters are the source of water that sustain the fish, farms and communities of the Methow Valley, and provide critical habitat for the state’s largest mule deer population.