Mechanical Bull Champ

Laura Moore of Washington State University has won what was billed as a mechanical bull world championship in Spangle over the weekend. Moore rode the mechanical bull for 57 seconds on Saturday to win a $4,000 prize and a belt buckle. Moore coaches the Washington State University equestrian team. She lives in Moscow, Idaho and grew up around horses at her parents’ farm outside Seattle.

Moore said she isn’t sure what to do with the prize money but will be back next year to defend her title.