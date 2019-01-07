Master Hunter Program

Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting new applicants to join the ranks of 1,650 certified master hunters across the state.

WDFW administers the Master Hunter Permit Program to skilled volunteers who are willing to aid department efforts by taking part in controlled hunts to remove wildlife that damage property.

“To qualify for the program, applicants must demonstrate a high skill level and be committed to lawful and ethical hunting practices,” said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager.

WDFW is opening its Master Hunter Permit Program to new applicants. The program is designed to promote safe, lawful, and ethical hunting, and to strengthen Washington’s hunting heritage and conservation ethic.

To enroll in the program, hunters must:

pay a $50 application fee

pass a criminal background check

pass a written test

demonstrate shooting proficiency

provide at least 20 hours of approved volunteer service

and meet other qualifications described on WDFW’s website

Below is a link to that website:

https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/master-hunter.