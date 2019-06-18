Manson Transformer Fire

It took the combined efforts of five Regional Fire Departments to knock down a wind driven grass and brush fire in Manson Friday night.

That’s Manson Fire Chief Arnold Baker. Manson Fire crews responded just before ten pm and battled the fire for over an hour before deciding to ask for additional help.

Baker said Entiat Fire also mobilized but he canceled their response when it became evident that on scene firefighters were gaining the upper hand on Friday nights fire which was held to just five acres.